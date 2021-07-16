Sophie Allison, better known as Soccer Mommy, just treated fans to a new release. After last year’s album Color Theory and a handful of demos, Soccer Mommy returned with the release of her newest single titled “Rom Com 2004”. The new song arrived with a playful animated video.

Allison said of the song, “I wrote this song a while back and made a poppy demo for it.” She went on, “Then I told BJ to destroy it.”

Watch the new video for “Rom Com 2004” below.

