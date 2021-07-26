At the beginning of the year, Spiritualized announced the Spaceman Reissue Program, a plan to re-release their first four albums on vinyl via record label Fat Possum. Their debut Lazer Guided Melodies was reissued on April 23, followed by Pure Phase on June 11. Next up is the 1997 release Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space.

“I like Pure Phase the best of these four records, but people still say Ladies and Gentlemen is where everything kind of came together,” frontman Jason Pierce shared in a statement. “I’m still astounded by both records, where they don’t let up. There’s no kind of curfew. Or no ‘you can’t stay on that section for that length of time.’ They sit on where they arrive and stay there, and I found that kind of amazing.”

The vinyl reissue of Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space is set to be released on September 10. Watch the teaser for the Spaceman Reissue Program and the newly released uncensored music video for “Come Together” below.

