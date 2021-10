Bruce Springsteen didn’t need his E Street Band to dazzle the audience at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night.

“The Boss” discussed his podcast with former President Barack Obama, as well as his concert film and album.

But for us, the highlight was Springsteen performing a stirring acoustic version of the title track of his classic 1980 album, The River.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.