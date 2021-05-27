Boston indie rocker Ella Williams is back with another release under the Squirrel Flower moniker. The new single “Flames and Flat Tires” is from her upcoming third album Planet (i), and follows the singles “Hurt a Fly” and “I’ll Go Running”.

Williams said of the new tune, “I wrote ‘Flames & Flat Tires’ on my second day of quarantine in Bristol, England ahead of recording. It was late August, hot, I was staying in a place that opened onto a party street, and every night I stayed up listening to the sounds of the revelers and the birds squawking and screaming until 6am, then all day watched people hanging laundry in their backyards through my kitchen window. This was one of those tunes that just falls out.”

Planet (i) is set to be released on June 25. Watch the new music video for “Flames and Flat Tires” below.

