We now have a trailer for The Nowhere Inn, the mockumentary starring St. Vincent (Annie Clark) and Sleater-Kinney‘s Carrie Brownstein.

The Nowhere Inn was written by Clark and Brownstein, with Bill Benz as director, and will hit theaters and streaming services on September 17th.

