St. Vincent appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 25 in support of her recently released album Daddy’s Home. Annie Clark and band tapped back into their 70’s inspired rock aesthetic and treated audiences to a performance of her song “Down”. The recording, down to the last detail, looks and feels like something out of a time capsule.

Check out St. Vincent‘s performance of “Down” The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.

