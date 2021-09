We’ve told you all about the new “mockumentary” The Nowhere Inn, written by St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein (Sleater-Kinney, Portlandia), including the title song.

But during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) broke out the feathers and turned up the volume on the track!

Watch her riveting performance of “The Nowhere Inn”…

