Annie Clark’s persona St. Vincent has shared a live recording of her song “Los Ageless” from her upcoming Down and Out Downtown livestream concert. After releasing her most recent album Daddy’s Home, Clark announced the special concert event, which will continue the theme of 1970’s nostalgia.

The show synopsis describes the experience saying, “‘Down and Out Downtown’ is a sepia toned tour de force of gritty grooves, hungover glamour and spellbinding musicality. From rollicking full band rave-ups to delicate acoustic interludes, ‘Down and Out Downtown’ brings the ’70s-inspired sensibilities of ‘Daddy’s Home’ to life in a celebration of unforgettable songs and peerless musicians.”

Down and Out Downtown is set to premiere on August 4 and 5 (depending on location). Watch the performance of “Los Ageless” below!

