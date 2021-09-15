As we told you in May, St. Vincent (Annie Clark) and Sleater-Kinney member Carrie Brownstein have collaborated on a film project.

The Nowhere Inn was not only written by Clark and Brownstein, they both star in the film, which arrives in theaters and VOD this Friday, September 17th.

Clark also did a soundtrack for the film, which comes out two days after the movie on September 19th.

From that soundtrack, check out the video of St. Vincent performing “The Nowhere Inn”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.