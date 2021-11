Stereophonics are back with a brand new single called “Do Ya Feel My Love.” The track will be featured on the band’s upcoming album Oochya, and follows the release of the lead single “Hanging On Your Hinges.” The approaching LP is their 12th album, set to be released on March 4, 2022.

“Do Ya Feel My Love” arrived with a new music video that you can check out below.

