Legendary band Queen is the subject of a new pop-up store on Carnaby Street in London!

“Queen The Greatest”, will remain open until January 2022 with a lineup of limited-edition music releases, fashion collaborations and lifestyle products with weekly new product drops and events. Each month will have a theme — Music, Art & Design and Magic — with visual installations that act as storytelling from each of Queen‘s historic five decades in music.

The “Queen The Greatest” store will take visitors on a journey over two different floors, from 1970s thrift store (as band members Freddie Mercury and Roger Taylor had a stall in Kensington Market), to 1980s live performances and tours, a 1990s record store, a 2000s DVD tribute, and through the 2010s tech concepts.

The proceeds from an exclusive Freddie Mercury T-shirt will go to the Mercury Phoenix Trust, a charity founded by Brian May, Roger Taylor and Jim Beach in memory of Mercury that raises vital funds and awareness for HIV/AIDS.

Can’t afford to make the trip or just not ready to travel yet? Then enjoy this video tour of “Queen The Greatest”!

