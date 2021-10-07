Tame Impala announced a deluxe box set edition of last year’s The Slow Rush, which will include the addition of B-sides and remixes of the album. The physical edition boasts a double LP with new album art, a 40-page booklet, and a 2050 calendar.

Tame Impala shared a video for Lil Yachty‘s remix of “Breathe Deeper” ahead of the release. Lil Yahcty shared a statement about the collaboration saying, “It was so amazing to work with Kevin [Parker] as I’ve been a big fan since high school so it was a pleasant surprise and honor to be a part of such an incredible song.”

The deluxe box set edition of The Slow Rush is set to be released on February 18 2022. Watch the video for Lil Yachty‘s remix of “Breathe Deeper” and check out the track list for the B-sides and remixes below.

01 The Boat I Row

02 No Choice

03 Breathe Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix)

04 One More Year (NTS Version)

05 Patience (Maurice Fulton Remix)

06 Is It True (Four Tet Remix)

07 Borderline (Blood Orange Remix)

08 Patience

