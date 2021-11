Taylor Swift appeared on this weekend’s airing of Saturday Night Live following Friday’s release of Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recording of the 2012 album. For her performance, she opted for the newly-released 10-minute extended version of the Red track “All Too Well.” Swift also released a short film, also titled All Too Well, on Friday, and footage from the film can be seen as she sings on the SNL stage.

Watch the full performance below.