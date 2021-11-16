Taylor Swift has shared a music video for her Red (Taylor’s Version) song “I Bet You Think About Me.” The Chris Stapleton-featured track appears on the new re-recording of Swift’s 2012 album. The new music video, directed by Blake Lively, shows Swift, a woman scorned, making her presence known in all red at a white wedding. Miles Teller stars alongside Swift, and Aaron Dessner makes a cameo.

Watch the full video below.

