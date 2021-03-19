Australian group The Avalanches released their third album We Will Always Love You this past December, and have just shared a new video for their song “We Go On.” The track features guests Cola Boyy and Mick Jones of The Clash.

Robbie Chater of The Avalanches referred to Cola Boyy as “one of the most talented producers and writers around, as well as riotous good fun.” He went on to say, “Having him on the same record as Mick Jones made so much sense to us.”

The Avalanches have been known for impressive, eye-catching music videos in the past, and called on directors Jonathan Zawada and Michael Dole for a Covid-safe, digital visual for the new song. The video travels down a late night street filled with neon signs as the song carries the viewer along.

Check out the new video for “We Go On” by The Avalanches below.