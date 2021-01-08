The Avett Brothers appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in support of the most recent installment of their Gleam series, released this past summer. The Third Gleam continues a collection of projects that began with The Gleam EP in 2006, and the brothers performed the song “I Go To My Heart” from the album.

The remote performance was captured in the Belk Theater in Charlotte, North Carolina. Instead of performing the song on stage, the trio took to one of the viewing balconies for a striking performance of their new tune. Watch The Avett Brothers perform “I Go To My Heart” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.