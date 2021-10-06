The Districts have shared details about their fifth full-length album, titled Great American Painting. The announcement arrived with the release of a video for the lead single “I Want To Feel It All.”

“‘I Want To Feel It All’ is about feeling everything possible all at once, and emotional fireworks and loving the universe and everyone in it. But it also saves room for being about death and the darkness underlying all existence, and forgiveness and pain and acceptance,” shared vocalist/guitarist Rob Grote. “The video takes place in the twilit Pennsylvania hills, where we perform with fireworks in the ever fleeting present this song seeks to grasp. The surreal undertone to the video represents the detached dreamlike world this song lives in, while the unspoiled American landscape is a symbol of idealism and the natural mystery that inspires our work.”

He also spoke about how the album was conceived while living in a cabin in Washington state during the pandemic:

“While we were there I spent some time driving near all these crazy rivers and the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, and I was mesmerized by how those unspoiled landscapes really capture a timeless idea of what America is,” he shared. “I’d just come from taking part in the protests in Philly and getting tear-gassed, and it felt so strange to go between those two extremes. In a way this album is asking, ‘What is the great American painting? Is it police brutality, or is it this beautiful landscape?’ And the truth is it’s all of that.”

Great American Painting is set to be released on February 4 2022. Watch the video for “I Want To Feel It All” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.