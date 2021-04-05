Funk and soul legends The Isley Brothers have returned with their first new music since Power of Peace, their 2017 collaborative album with Santana. The new single, titled “Family and Friends,” arrived with a celebratory new music video, and features a guest appearance from hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg.

The release immediately follows last night’s Verzuz episode, featuring The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind, and Fire. The two iconic bands streamed for 2 hours, reminiscing with their fans and touching on their biggest hits. At the end of the show, The Isley’s surprised viewers with the premiere of “Friends and Family.”

Watch the new video below!