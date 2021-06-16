The Killers and Bruce Springsteen have teamed up for a new version of the band’s 2008 single “A Dustland Fairytale” from the album Day & Age. The new version, simply titled “Dustland” came about after a friendly text message from Springsteen to frontman Brandon Flowers. Flowers shared how the rock icon reached out during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and said, “We gotta do Dustland one day.” The team made it happen, and released the song with a brand new music video.

Read the full statement from Flowers describing how the collaboration came about, and watch the new music video for “Dustland” below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Killers (@thekillers)

Want more news from the music industry? Listen to WFPK Music News, a daily update focused on rock, alternative, R&B and underserved genres. Hosts Mel Fisher and Otis Junior track down the most interesting music news. All you have to do is spend a minute with us each weekday to stay informed!

Listen: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support WFPK Music News