The Killers made an appearance on last night’s (September 23) airing of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The group performed the song “Dying Breed” from their 2020 release Imploding The Mirage. Their most recent album, Pressure Machine, was just released last month.

Watch The Killers perform “Dying Breed” on Fallon below.

