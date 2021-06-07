The Linda Lindas, a punk band made of pre-teen and teen girls in Los Angeles signed to Epitaph records last month. They recently went viral after a performance of their song “Racist, Sexist Boy” caught fire on Twitter. The girls appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the end of last week and spoke with Kimmel about their musical inspiration before performing for Kimmel’s viewers.

Watch the interview and performance from The Linda Lindas on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.

