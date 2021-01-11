The latest in remote late-night television performances comes from The Mountain Goats. They appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in support of their album Getting Into Knives on Friday night. The band enlisted the help of a couple of saxophonists to fill out their energetic tune. It’s a performance that certainly makes you hope that it isn’t much longer until bands are able to take the stage on a large scale again. The band fills the small studio space with a big, lush sound, and they’re clearly enjoying it.

Watch The Mountain Goats perform “Get Famous” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert below!