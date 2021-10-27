Nothing brings joy quite like The Muppets— especially when their special form of fun features music!

It’s all part of the Dear Earth special; an epic global celebration of our planet and what we need to do to slow climate change. Not only are there musical performances, Dear Earth also contains well-known climate activists, creators, and celebrities who will all share ways to make our lives more sustainable.

Perennial Muppet favorites Dr. Teeth and The Electric Mayhem have participated by taking on the 1978 Electric Light Orchestra classic “Mr. Blue Sky”– as only they can!

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.