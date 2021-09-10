The Replacements‘ deluxe 40th anniversary reissue of their iconic album, Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash, comes out next month. But the band has released a new animated video for the song “Shutup” to tease the release. The video was created by animation veterans Pat Moriarity and Seth Zeichner.

The 4 CD/ 1 Vinyl LP reissue of the Replacements‘ Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash contains 100 tracks. 67 of them have never been released. It’s due out October 22nd.

