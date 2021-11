The last time the Rolling Stones performed their cover of The Temptations‘ classic tune “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg”, the year was 2007.

But as frontman Mick Jagger pointed out at their concert in Detroit on Monday: “You can’t come to Detroit and not do a Motown number.”

The Stones famously recorded a version of the song for their 1974 album, It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll, but this fan-shot video shows the band can still put their distinctive stamp on it!

Video: Jim Powers/YouTube