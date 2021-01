One of our favorite duos, The War and Treaty, will be featured on an episode of Austin City Limits on January 14th!

In this clip husband and wife team Michael and Tanya Trotter pay homage to Ray Charles with a jaw-dropping, soulful performance of a track from their latest album Hearts Town.

Behold their beautiful presentation of “Hey Pretty Moon”…

