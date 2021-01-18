The past year has seen artists adapting to the conditions of the ongoing pandemic in a number of ways. The War on Drugs helped us relive our live show memories with the release of their live album LIVE DRUGS in November. They appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in support of the pandemic release with a quarantine performance of “Arms Like Boulders”.

The track originally appeared in 2008 on the Barrel of Batteries EP and the album Wagonwheel Blues. This most recent performance finds each of the members in their separate home studios, with Adam Granduciel, David Hartley, Robbie Bennett, Charlie Hall, Anthony LaMarca all on guitar, and Jon Natchez on mandolin.

Watch The War on Drugs perform “Arms Like Boulders” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert below.