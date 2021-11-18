The War on Drugs released their newest album I Don’t Live Here Anymore at the end of last month, and stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to perform the album’s title track. Lucius appeared to help them out. The band also announced a limited livestream event titled Living Proof: The War on Drugs Global Live Event. The show will be available for on-demand viewing for three days after the December 9 premiere. Tickets for the event go on sale tomorrow (November 19).

Watch The War on Drugs perform “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.

