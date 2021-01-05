The Weeknd is back with another track from last year’s release After Hours. The “Blinding Lights” singer is continuing a pattern of self-violence statements with the new visual for “Save Your Tears”. Last year, The Weeknd made appearances with a face made up to look bloodied and bandaged, and was even “decapitated” in the video for “Too Late”.

The “Save Your Tears” video finds the singer in shocking form. As the lights hit his face at the beginning of the first verse, we see that he features have undergone some major… enhancement. His widened jaw, raised cheekbones, sculpted nose, and plumped lips combined with visible surgery scars provide an image that is not easily forgettable.

He performs most of the song to a mysteriously masked audience until connecting with one unmasked spectator. As if his appearance alone wasn’t shocking enough, the plot of video takes a dark turn as he places a gun in his partner’s hand, points it at his own head, and forces her to pull the trigger. He finishes his performance, but not until the venue took on a hellish vibe, perhaps from the afterlife.

Check out the striking new visual for “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd here!