The Weeknd teased fans at the beginning of the week with the announcement of today’s release “Take My Breath.” As promised, the single has arrived, and with a flashy new music video. The video was set to air in IMAX theaters this week ahead of screenings of Suicide Squad, but was pulled due to the possibility of seizures from the extensive strobe lighting.

The new single is from The Weeknd‘s upcoming album, an album that he told Mark Anthony Green of GQ is “the album [he’s] always wanted to make.”

Watch the new video for “Take My Breath” below.

