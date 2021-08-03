The Weeknd has officially announced the upcoming release of his next single “Take My Breath Away.” He initially hinted at the song in a teaser called “The Dawn is Coming,” an appropriate follow-up to his last effort After Hours. He then revealed the title and release date of the new song in a promotion for the current Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In an interview with Mark Anthony Green in GQ, The Weeknd describes his upcoming project as “the album [he’s] always wanted to make.”

The new single “Take My Breath Away” is set for release this Friday. Watch the teaser and promo for The Weeknd‘s new music below.

