A live 2005 performance from The White Stripes has made its way to YouTube.

The 16-minute show is part of Nigel Godrich‘s independent performance series From the Basement (the very first episode, in fact). Last May, it was announced that the From the Basement archives would be gradually uploaded to YouTube. At that time, only a teaser of the duo’s performance was shown; now fans can view its first ever digital release.

The set follows the release of their album Get Behind Me Satan, and includes 5 songs from the LP (they also included a cover of the Captain Beefheart song “Party of Special Things to Do”). Watch The White Stripes‘s From The Basement performance in full below.