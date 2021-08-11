They Might Be Giants returned with the announcement of their 22nd studio album, BOOK. The announcement came with the release of the lead single “I Can’t Remember The Dream,” which arrived with abstract new music video.

The band’s John Linnell describes the songs on the album as “humorously germane to the catastrophe going on around us.”

BOOK will be accompanied by a 144-page art book made in collaboration with graphic designer Paul Sahre and Brooklyn street photographer Brian Karlsson. The release is set for October 29. Watch the video for “I Can’t Remember The Dream” below.

