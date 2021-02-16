A 20-year-old Polish musician has been earning raves for his guitar prowess– and not just from us and the internet.

Marcin Patrzalek has become known for a special technique where he uses his acoustic instrument as a drumkit, while also playing the strings at an amazing level.

He told Stage and Screen in 2019, “I had no teacher, so I started to experiment and create my own ideas and techniques. I would look at the internet and combine really different contrasting ideas myself.”

His latest Instagram performance has him putting his unique touch on Led Zeppelin‘s 1975 classic, “Kashmir”, and drawing raves from the likes of Paul Stanley of KISS, who tweeted “Wow!!!” in response, while Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello added: “Some people are just really talented.” Vernon Reid of Living Colour joked, “Jimmy Page ain’t seen that coming!”

Prepare to be blown away as well…

