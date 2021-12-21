Footage of Thom Yorke from an October performance at Letters Live at London’s Royal Albert Hall has just been released. In the video, Yorke performs the song “Free in the Knowledge,” a song by The Smile, a band he started with fellow Radiohead member Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner. They made their surprise debut in May in a performance streamed by Glastonbury Festival.

In an interview with NME, Greenwood shared, “The Smile came about from just wanting to work on music with Thom in lockdown. We didn’t have much time, but we just wanted to finish some songs together. It’s been very stop-start, but it’s felt a happy way to make music.”

Watch Thom Yorke‘s performance of The Smile‘s “Free in the Knowledge” below.

