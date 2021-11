Thundercat appeared as the musical guest on last night’s (November 3) airing of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The bassist is currently on tour after releasing last year’s LP It Is What It Is, and performed “Dragonball Durag” from the album. He was joined by Jon Batiste, who is also Colbert’s house band leader.

Watch Thundercat perform “Dragonball Durag” with Jon Batiste below.

