Australian artist Tkay Maidza is back with the announcement of her newest EP Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3. The aptly-titled EP follows last summer’s Vol. 2 and the 2018 premiere. In addition to the previously released singles “Syrup” and “Kim”, Maidza shared a video for the newest single “Cashmere” to celebrate the announcement.

Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 is set to be released on July 9. Check out the video for “Cashmere” below.

