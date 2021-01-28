West coast duo tUnE-yArDs have returned with a new music video and the announcement of their first album in three years. The forthcoming project is titled sketchy, and follows 2018’s i can feel you creep into my private life. It’s the fifth studio album for Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner, and they shared the single “hold yourself” ahead of the new project.

Garbus explained the conflicting feelings that inspired the song in a statement. “This song is about feeling really betrayed by my parents’ generation,” she shared. “And at the same time, really seeing how we are betraying the future.”

The new single arrives with an abstract animated video directed by Diego Huacuja T. Watch the mind-bending video below. tUnE-yArDs have set the release of sketchy for March 26th.