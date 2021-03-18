Merrill Garbus of Tune-Yards brought a special guest along to assist her and the band on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. With the help of a puppet designed in Garbus’ likeness, they “Hypnotized” viewers with a performance of the new tune from the upcoming album Sketchy.

Garbus and the not-so-inanimate guest wear matching outfits, as she brings life to the puppet during the song. The background singers and band are dimly lit, always bringing attention back to the puppet, whose stoic, motionless face somehow contributes to the mood of the song.

“Hypnotized” follows the release of the singles “Nowhere Man” and “Hold Yourself” from their upcoming effort Sketchy. Due out March 26th, the record will be released in a range of colored vinyls, including yellow opaque, translucent blue, and standard black. Preorders are available now. Watch the performance of “Hypnotized” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.