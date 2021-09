Ty Segall surprise-released his newest album Harmonizer earlier this summer, and he’s returned with a new video for the title track. The video was another collaboration between with the “Harmonizer” singer and his partner Denée Segall. It follows the release of the video for the single “Feel Good.”

Vinyl editions of Harmonizer will be available in October. Watch the video for the title track below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.