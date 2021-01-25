Valerie June‘s newest album The Moon and the Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers will be out this spring, and we can expect June’s sound to reach new heights this time around. She said of the approaching release, “For this album I wanted to see how we could bring some modern elements into that band-in-the-room approach I’ve taken with my records in the past.”

She just released her newest single, titled “ Call Me a Fool” featuring Stax Records legend, singer-songwriter Carla Thomas. June said of the new tune, “No matter how big or how small your dream may be, keep believing, and let the world call you a fool.”

She expressed the importance of her new album saying, “With this record, it finally became clear why I have this dream of making music. It’s not for earthly reasons of wanting to be awarded or to win anybody’s love — it’s because dreaming keeps me inquisitive and keeps me on that path of learning what I have to share with the world,” June said. “When we allow ourselves to dream like we did when we were kids, it ignites the light that we all have within us and helps us to have a sort of magic about the way we live.”

Valerie June’s upcoming album The Moon and the Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers will be released March 12th. Watch the new music video for “Call Me a Fool” featuring Carla Thomas below.