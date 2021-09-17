Walk The Moon have shared a new single titled “Fire In Your House” featuring South African artist and activist Johnny Clegg and son Jesse Clegg. The song follows the release of “Can You Handle My Love,” “Giants,” and “I’m Good” from their upcoming album HEIGHTS, and arrived with a new video.

A statement from the band shares that the song was released “in memory of legendary South African artist, anthropologist, and activist Johnny Clegg. Clegg was a music pioneer, celebrating and intertwining African and Western styles and languages, as well as a historic figure in the fight for racial equality in South Africa. Over the course of his forty-year career he became an international symbol for unity and diversity.”

HEIGHTS is set to be released on November 12. Watch the new video for “Fire In Your House” below.

