Sonic Youth have shared something from their musical archives that is sure to interest their fans. No, not simply a song, but an entire concert!

It’s a video of their April 12th, 2003 benefit concert at NYC’s Anthology Film Archives where they band performed an improvised set with Jim O’Rourke and Tim Barnes to accompany a series of Stan Brakhage films.

The set was released as part of Sonic Youth’s private press series, titled SYR 6 Koncertas Stan Brakhage Prisiminimui, but the band has now shared never-before-seen video of the show.

Check it out…

