One of our favorite artists, Valerie June, just released her third album, the highly-anticipated The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers.

June stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers this week for her first (virtual) full-band performance since before the pandemic, and it did not disappoint.

With colorful flowers in her hair and strewn about the room, check out Valerie June’s dynamic performance of “Call Me a Fool”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream