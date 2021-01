2021 is already looking pretty good for Adrianne Lenker.

Her band Big Thief is nominated for two Grammy awards (Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “Not”) and now Lenker has just made her solo performance debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Played outdoors and with only one microphone to capture her guitar and captivating vocals, watch her spellbinding rendition of “anything” from Lenker’s 2020 album, songs…

