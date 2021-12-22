Dave Navarro and Anthony Kiedis recently performed together for the first time since Navarro left Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Navarro’s Above Ground charity concerts raise awareness and funds for mental health for people in the music industry in alliance with MusiCares. The latest show just took place December 20th and featured performers like event co-founder Billy Morrison, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Stone Sour, and more.

Navarro was performing a series of songs in tribute to Lou Reed’s acclaimed 1972 album Transformer, when Kiedis showed up to perform “Walk On The Wild Side” alongside his former bandmate.

Check out the video…

