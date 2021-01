Best Coast were supposed to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! January 6th, but the raid on the Capitol forced them to be bumped. But fear not– Kimmel did bring them back just a few days ago!

Bethany Cosentino, Bobb Bruno, and the rest of the band broke out a track from their latest album, Always Tomorrow.

Check out their rollicking performance of “Master of My Own Mind”…

