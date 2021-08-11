We’ve told you a lot about Big Red Machine‘s forthcoming sophomore release, Do You Think It’s Gonna Last, including collaborations with the likes of Taylor Swift, as well as one with Ilsey, Doveman, and members of Big Thief and Beirut.

Big Red Machine is normally Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) and Aaron Dessner (The National), but when the band dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to promote the album with two performances, it was Fleet Foxes‘ Robin Pecknold who subbed for Vernon. Anaïs Mitchell, The Westerlies, The Nationals‘ bassist Scott Devendorf, JT Bates, and Nick Lloyd also contributed.

BRM not only played their latest single “Phoenix”– which features Pecknold and Mitchell— they also premiered a new track called “New Autumn”.

You can watch both performances below.

Do You Think It’s Gonna Last drops August 27th.

