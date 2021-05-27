Now THIS is a trio we’d like to see and hear more from!

One of our listen hear! favorites, you’ve no doubt heard us playing Allison Russell‘s beautiful song “Nightflyer”, from her new album, Outside Child.

Russell made her late night t.v. debut with Jimmy Kimmel this week and got an assist from two equally impressive vocalists: Brandi Carlile and Brittney Spencer!

Watch their stunning performance of “Nightflyer”…

Congratulation to Allison Russell for also getting a nomination for “Emerging Act of the Year” at this year’s Americana Honors & Awards! To see a complete list of nominees, click here.

Ready for more great music? Listen to WFPK online.