Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Festival took place over the weekend in Dana Point, CA., which featured some fun surprise collaborations!

Brandi Carlile closed her set by inviting Pearl Jam‘s Mike McCready to join her on a cover of Soundgarden‘s “Searching With My Good Eye Closed”– a song Brandi record with the surviving members of Soundgarden for Record Store Day last year.

To reciprocate, Eddie Vedder brought Carlile out during Pearl Jam’s set to help him sing “Better Man”, from 1994’s Vitalogy.

Check out the video shot by fan Myers Boicourt…

